MY FAVOURITE FOR MANY YEARS by sangwann
Photo 5276

MY FAVOURITE FOR MANY YEARS

Shot taken yesterday while I was enjoying the last day of the Tour de France on RAI Tv..
Tadej Pogacar was yesterday crowned winner of the 2025 Tour de France. At the end of the twenty-first stage, the Slovenian won the world’s most prestigious cycling race for the fourth time in 5 years, confirming his status as the best cyclist in the world. He is a fantastic rider the likes of who I haven't seen for many years.
Thank you very much for your views and comments on yesterday's picture.
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Maggiemae ace
I've been watching too - very exciting, dangerous: I need to watch the end - lovely pics of Paris
July 28th, 2025  
Diana ace

fabulous colourful image, such a great winner!
July 28th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Good to watch.
July 28th, 2025  
Wylie ace
Great effort for a win
July 28th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
Oh my, that’s amazing really. That is a grueling race!
July 28th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
July 28th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great, colorful capture
July 28th, 2025  
