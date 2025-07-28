MY FAVOURITE FOR MANY YEARS

Shot taken yesterday while I was enjoying the last day of the Tour de France on RAI Tv..

Tadej Pogacar was yesterday crowned winner of the 2025 Tour de France. At the end of the twenty-first stage, the Slovenian won the world’s most prestigious cycling race for the fourth time in 5 years, confirming his status as the best cyclist in the world. He is a fantastic rider the likes of who I haven't seen for many years.

Thank you very much for your views and comments on yesterday's picture.