SPEED

One last shot from the final day of the tour. This is again taken from the RAI UNO transmission of the race as I lay down comfortably on my armchair. I tried several times to get a good picture of the riders as they went round the Arc de Triumphe at full speed. This is the best I could get.

I have been on top if the Arc de Triomphe when we visited Paris several years ago and there is a fabulous view of almost the whole of Paris.

Thank you for your looks and comments on yesterday's picture.