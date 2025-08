BINGO TIME

Shot taken last Sunday when we went to have a snack in the evening at a coffee shop/restaurant in Gzira Public Garden. The sun was going down and an open-air Bingo (Tombola) was taking place. I calculated that there was at least around 200 people taking part. I had the camera with me and took a couple of pictures.

