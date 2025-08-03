Previous
FIREWORKS by sangwann
FIREWORKS

Summer is fireworks time in Malta. Every parish around the country holds its own festa and a festa is no festa without fireworks. Although the church celebrates the feast of the patron saint, few care about the church celebration, but many throng, especially tourists to watch the fireworks.
Sunday last was the turn of the festa of Our Lady of Carmel parish on the Sliema-St Julians seafront. The parish was never reknown for its fireworks and this year the fireworks had to be reduced drastically because of strong winds In fact they started early and by 9.30 pm they were over. I took some shots but the only two worth posting were these two.. I hope you lie them.
Today is the San Gwann festa, where I live and yesterday I was with my camera waiting to take as many shots as I could. But I will have to go over them to see which to post.
Than you so much for your looks and for your comments on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
Beautiful colours and captures. I seldom see fireworks here as they are forbidden ;-)
August 3rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
How wonderful & special celebrations… i remember st juliens & sliema with a smile. Beautiful fireworks…
August 3rd, 2025  
Suzanne ace
I do like them, indeed. Maybe there will still be festas when we visit Malta in September next year.
August 3rd, 2025  
Babs ace
You certainly have plenty of fireworks and fiestas in Malta
August 3rd, 2025  
