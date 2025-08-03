FIREWORKS

Summer is fireworks time in Malta. Every parish around the country holds its own festa and a festa is no festa without fireworks. Although the church celebrates the feast of the patron saint, few care about the church celebration, but many throng, especially tourists to watch the fireworks.

Sunday last was the turn of the festa of Our Lady of Carmel parish on the Sliema-St Julians seafront. The parish was never reknown for its fireworks and this year the fireworks had to be reduced drastically because of strong winds In fact they started early and by 9.30 pm they were over. I took some shots but the only two worth posting were these two.. I hope you lie them.

Today is the San Gwann festa, where I live and yesterday I was with my camera waiting to take as many shots as I could. But I will have to go over them to see which to post.

Than you so much for your looks and for your comments on yesterday's picture.