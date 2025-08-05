MY FRIEND CHARLIE

We were 5 male friends on a bench when one of us, Charlie, got up and stood up on the edge of a walkway down to Independence Garden, holding on to the iron railings. The light was fabulous and I shouted “Don’t move, Charlie” and I took his picture and I liked it so much that I am posting it without asking for his permission. I hope he doesn’t mind.

One fun thing for us is that foreigners passing by stare at us because we, the males, are on one bench and the ladies are on the next bench. It is normal for us Maltese for the men to group together and talk of male interests while the ladies flock together to talk on arguments which do not interest us males.

Than you for your looks, for your lovely comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.