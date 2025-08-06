Previous
FIREWORKS by sangwann
FIREWORKS

Last weekend it was the turn of the village of San Gwann where i live to celebrate its festa. I was looking forward for the fireworks exhibition because Their fireworks are very beautiful.
But everything went wrong for me. First it was my tripod, one of the bolts wouldn't work properly and I had to hold the camera with my hands. Then the camera wouldn't focus early so I could capture the whole scene. And finally I couldn't set the correct speed (that was my fault).
These are 4 of the many pictures that I took.
Thak you for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
Susan Wakely ace
In spite of the problems you did well.
August 6th, 2025  
Diana ace
You got some wonderful shots, regardless of all the issues you had.
August 6th, 2025  
Babs ace
Spectacular.
August 6th, 2025  
