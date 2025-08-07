Previous
SAN ĠWANN FESTA (2) by sangwann
Photo 5286

SAN ĠWANN FESTA (2)

One more shot of the fireworks of our local parish church.
At least this wasn't so bad.
Thank you very much for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1448% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Linda E ace
Wonderful fireworks capture
August 7th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured Dione, one can even see the smoke.
August 7th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Waw ! a lovely splash of light !
August 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact