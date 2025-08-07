Sign up
Previous
Photo 5286
SAN ĠWANN FESTA (2)
One more shot of the fireworks of our local parish church.
At least this wasn't so bad.
Thank you very much for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
7th August 2025
7th Aug 25
3
0
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
2nd August 2025 11:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Linda E
ace
Wonderful fireworks capture
August 7th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured Dione, one can even see the smoke.
August 7th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Waw ! a lovely splash of light !
August 7th, 2025
