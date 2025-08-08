Previous
ACROSS THE BAY by sangwann
Photo 5287

ACROSS THE BAY

Shot taken a few days ago from our regular Summer meeting place with friends on the Sliema promenade.
Thank you for your loos, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Beautiful night scene
August 8th, 2025  
Brian ace
Beautikful night shot
August 8th, 2025  
