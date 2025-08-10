Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5289
OPEN AIR MARKET (2)
Of Maltese handcrafts.
Four more shots of the handcraft stalls along the Sliema promenade.
Thank you for your visits and for the comments on yesterday's picture.
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
5289
photos
129
followers
112
following
1449% complete
View this month »
5282
5283
5284
5285
5286
5287
5288
5289
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Taken
8th August 2025 5:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Annie D
ace
Looks like a wonderful place to wander :)
August 10th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice shots.
August 10th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful shots Dione! I can see myself spending some time at the earring stand, I love earings to match my clothes ;-)
August 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close