OPEN AIR MARKET (2) by sangwann
Photo 5289

OPEN AIR MARKET (2)

Of Maltese handcrafts.

Four more shots of the handcraft stalls along the Sliema promenade.

Thank you for your visits and for the comments on yesterday's picture.
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Annie D ace
Looks like a wonderful place to wander :)
August 10th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice shots.
August 10th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful shots Dione! I can see myself spending some time at the earring stand, I love earings to match my clothes ;-)
August 10th, 2025  
