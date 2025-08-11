Sign up
Previous
Photo 5290
PARROT
In a bird aviary in a small park in San Gwann. Shot taken with my mobile. I liked his original red and white colours.
Thank you for your looks, comments and fav. on yesterdays picture.
11th August 2025
11th Aug 25
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
5290
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A105F
Taken
5th December 2024 9:33am
Linda E
ace
Lovely bird & capture
August 11th, 2025
