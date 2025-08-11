Previous
PARROT by sangwann
Photo 5290

PARROT

In a bird aviary in a small park in San Gwann. Shot taken with my mobile. I liked his original red and white colours.
Thank you for your looks, comments and fav. on yesterdays picture.
11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1449% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Linda E ace
Lovely bird & capture
August 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact