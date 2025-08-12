Previous
THE MOON by sangwann
Photo 5291

THE MOON

Full moon captured the night before last night.
Thank you for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1449% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact