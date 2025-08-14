Previous
HIBISCUS by sangwann
Photo 5293

HIBISCUS

In my front garden. This flower was red when I took the shot a couple of days ago. On the computer it came out orange. Any idea why?
Thank you for all your looks, for your lovely comments and for the fav;s on yesterday's picture.
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1450% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
It is beautiful! I don't know why it is orange on the computer. Sometimes reds look different on my computer, but they are usually purplish.
August 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact