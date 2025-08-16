Sign up
Previous
Photo 5295
SUCCULENT
In a pot on our garden table. I liked the lighting went quickly inside, got the camera and took a picture of it.
Thank you for your looks and for your comments on yesterday's picture.
16th August 2025
16th Aug 25
5
0
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
5295
photos
128
followers
111
following
1450% complete
View this month »
5288
5289
5290
5291
5292
5293
5294
5295
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
10th August 2025 9:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely light on this delightful succulent !
August 16th, 2025
Babs
ace
Gorgeous light
August 16th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful light and colours, good that you took such a lovely shot.
August 16th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice lighting.
August 16th, 2025
Annie D
ace
I have some of this pretty succulent - lovely light
August 16th, 2025
