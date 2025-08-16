Previous
SUCCULENT by sangwann
SUCCULENT

In a pot on our garden table. I liked the lighting went quickly inside, got the camera and took a picture of it.
Thank you for your looks and for your comments on yesterday's picture.
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely light on this delightful succulent !
August 16th, 2025  
Babs ace
Gorgeous light
August 16th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful light and colours, good that you took such a lovely shot.
August 16th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Very nice lighting.
August 16th, 2025  
Annie D ace
I have some of this pretty succulent - lovely light
August 16th, 2025  
