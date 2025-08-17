Sign up
Previous
Photo 5296
CHILLY PEPPERS ANYONE?
This is a collage of two shot. The bottom right one is a close up shot of the same chilly pepper in the top left picture. Not a very good crop this year but enough for our needs.
Thanks a lot for your views, comments and fa'v on yesterday's picture.
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Annie D
ace
oooh I love chilli - always grow them and have some on hand when they're not in season
August 17th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
August 17th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! just a teeny one !!
August 17th, 2025
