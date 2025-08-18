MAX ON FIRE

One day last week my daughter asked me to go collect Max after basketball training. It was the first day of training after a few weeks of rest. I arrived early while the sun was going down but it still was very hot. This is what I first saw when I got there. Max was doing his best and was completely covered in sweat like all his team mates.

All shots taken with my mobile.



We, in Malta, had a storm yesterday after months of dry weather. This is a transcript from The Times of Malta “The storm caused significant flooding in parts of Malta, as torrential rains and strong winds overwhelmed drainage systems. Several areas reported flooded streets, particularly in Valletta and other low-lying regions, with vehicles stranded and traffic disruptions. The stormy conditions, accompanied by thunder, continued into the evening, leading to hazardous travel conditions.”



I have to add that I was like two of “The Three Monkeys” - I saw nothing and heard nothing - because I was having my afternoon nap throughout the storm.

Thank you so much for all your views, comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.