EXHAUSTION by sangwann
EXHAUSTION

Max and his team mates were all completely exhausted by the time the training session was over. Max asked me immediately to get him an energy drink which I quickly got him from a kiosk nearby. I could see the condition of the kids and I joked about this with the coach with whom I have become good friends. Later on I came to know that before the outside gym session they had also been made to do a 5 km run.
By the time the new season starts they should be well prepared.
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

