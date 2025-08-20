TIGNE POINT. SLIEMA

Shot taken from across Marsamxett Harbour in Valletta. This is a modern part of Sliema. At the tip is Tigne point.

If you look closely, at the tip is a polygonal fort. It was built by the Order of Saint John between 1793 and 1795 to protect the entrance to Marsamxett Harbour. It is one of the oldest polygonal forts in the world and is named after the knight François René Jacob de Tigné, the nephew of the military engineer René Jacob de Tigné, in recognition of his long years of service with the Order.The fort, extensively altered by the British in the 19th century, remained in use by the military until 1979.

Fort Tigné was restored in the early 21st century, and it is now in good condition. It has been on Malta's tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites since 1998, as part of the Knights' Fortifications around the Harbours of Malta

Many thanks for your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.