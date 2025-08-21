Previous
OLD VALLETTA by sangwann
Last Saturday Christine and I together with my elder brother and my sister together with their spouses went for an evening out in Valletta. Parking in Valletta is very difficult and I had to go down to the rocky area below the fortifications, leaving Christine where we had to meet the others. I walked up the steep streets to meet the others and was sweating by the time I got there. On the way up I took this shot with my mobile. Could be I have posted one like this sometime ago but I liked the picture and decided to post it just the same but in b&w and surrounded by an antique frame. Do you see the lady half way up those steps?
21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

Dione Giorgio

Beautiful
August 21st, 2025  
Lovely shot and choice of sc, I like the frame too.
August 21st, 2025  
I like the edit with frame
August 21st, 2025  
