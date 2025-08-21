OLD VALLETTA

Last Saturday Christine and I together with my elder brother and my sister together with their spouses went for an evening out in Valletta. Parking in Valletta is very difficult and I had to go down to the rocky area below the fortifications, leaving Christine where we had to meet the others. I walked up the steep streets to meet the others and was sweating by the time I got there. On the way up I took this shot with my mobile. Could be I have posted one like this sometime ago but I liked the picture and decided to post it just the same but in b&w and surrounded by an antique frame. Do you see the lady half way up those steps?

