SENTRY LOOKOUT

Shot taken on same evening as yesterday’s picture. I saw this lookout along the walls of Valletta and I took a mobile shot of it. The rest I added later. I park below this fortification wall every time we go to Valletta but I never bothered to look at the lookout. This time for some reason it attracted my attention. I tried to find some information to see whether it is from the Knights of St John or from the British period but I didn’t have much time to check. So, I’m sorry I don’t have anything information to add.