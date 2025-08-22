SENTRY LOOKOUT

Previous
Shot taken on same evening as yesterday’s picture. I saw this lookout along the walls of Valletta and I took a mobile shot of it. The rest I added later. I park below this fortification wall every time we go to Valletta but I never bothered to look at the lookout. This time for some reason it attracted my attention. I tried to find some information to see whether it is from the Knights of St John or from the British period but I didn’t have much time to check. So, I’m sorry I don’t have anything information to add.
Diana ace
Beautiful shots, I love the one with the moon.
August 22nd, 2025  
Jo ace
Such lovely shots. I like the moon in the dark sky
August 22nd, 2025  
