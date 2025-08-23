WISHFUL THINKING

In my garden I have this tree in a pot with beautiful variegated leaves. I keep it in an area where there is a lot of shade under two trees and less sunshine than other areas. In fact my turf patch is suffering despite my regular watering.

Out in the garden with my camera to look for something to capture I decided to take a shot of this tree which I have never shown on 365. At the same time I started thinking about how beautiful the turf would be with less sunshine and more rain. When I was preparing my picture for the day I decided to put the picture of the tree on a picture of a beautiful patch of lovely green turf (not mine) to serve as the picture’s frame.

I hope you like the result.

Thank you so much for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.