NEW VISITOR by sangwann
Photo 5303

NEW VISITOR

I found that this dove (or more than one) had taken over my bird feeder and water tray when I saw it some days ago, at one time feeding and at another enjoying a swim in the water. At the feeder I didn’t have time to get my camera but I managed to take 2 shots of it having a dip in the water from behind my kitchen window before it flew of.
Christine doesn’t like pigeons (and these look very much like pigeons) and told me not to feed the birds till this dove finds somewhere else to feed. I am now gradually starting to feed the birds again.
According to Google “The Eurasian collared dove (Streptopelia decaocto), often simply just collared dove, is a dove species native to Europe, Asia, and northern Africa. It has also been introduced to Japan, North and Central America, and the islands in the Caribbean. My conclusion was that this was one of this species.
Thank you for your views, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
Lovely shot of your visitor enjoying the birdbath, great and interesting narrative as usual.
August 24th, 2025  
xbm ace
Yes, definitely a collared dove.
August 24th, 2025  
