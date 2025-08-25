Sign up
Photo 5304
Photo 5304
SHINING STAR
It may look like a star at night but it is part of a plant in my garden in the shade. I liked the shot I took of it and hope you like it too.
Thank you for your looks, for all your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
25th August 2025
25th Aug 25
1
0
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
10th August 2025 9:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Linda E
ace
Beautiful
August 25th, 2025
