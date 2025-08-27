FIREWORS

Shots taken last Saturday, the eve of the festa of our Lady Star of the Seas, the parish I lived during my childhood.

After the disaster of shots I took of the fireworks of the San Gwann festa I told myself it's either this time or no fireworks pictures for this year. I had repaired the problem I had with my tripod. Friday my daughter invited us to a pizza night at her house. Christine said ok immediately but I agreed to go provided I left at 10.pm to go catch the fireworks. So in the morning I went down to the Sliema waterfront to park the car as otherwise it would have been impossible to park in the evening and Ian came to pick me up to take me back home. In the evening, when it was time, my son, JP gave me a lift down to where the car was and when I was ready at around midnight I got in my car and returned home finding Christine waiting for me.

