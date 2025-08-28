FIREWORKS (2)

Shots taken last Saturday, the eve of the festa of our Lady Star of the Seas, the parish I lived in during my childhood.

When I found a good spot I opened the tripod and loaded the camera. But the camera was not steady on the tripod and I tried and tried to secure it until the knob came off like what happened to me when I went to shoot the San Gwann fireworks. I instantly considered the night’s photoshoot was going to be a disaster like the San Gwann one. Moreover It took me some time to find the location from where the fireworks were being let off. Eventually I managed to get in the mood of things and was happy to take many pictures without any more trouble.

