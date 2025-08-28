Previous
FIREWORKS (2) by sangwann
FIREWORKS (2)

Shots taken last Saturday, the eve of the festa of our Lady Star of the Seas, the parish I lived in during my childhood.
When I found a good spot I opened the tripod and loaded the camera. But the camera was not steady on the tripod and I tried and tried to secure it until the knob came off like what happened to me when I went to shoot the San Gwann fireworks. I instantly considered the night’s photoshoot was going to be a disaster like the San Gwann one. Moreover It took me some time to find the location from where the fireworks were being let off. Eventually I managed to get in the mood of things and was happy to take many pictures without any more trouble.
Many thanks for your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
These are wonderful captures and beautiful fireworks. You sure have a lot of festas and fireworks in your country Dione.
August 28th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful, clear captures
August 28th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Spectacular photos. Wonderful fireworks
August 28th, 2025  
