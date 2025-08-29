Sign up
Previous
Photo 5308
FIREWORKS (3)
More shots taken last Saturday, the eve of the festa of our Lady Star of the Seas
Thank you very much for all your loos, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's post.
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
2
0
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
5308
photos
128
followers
111
following
1454% complete
View this month »
5301
5302
5303
5304
5305
5306
5307
5308
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
27th August 2025 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
eDorre
ace
More great shots!
August 29th, 2025
Diana
ace
A lovely collage of the fireworks.
August 29th, 2025
