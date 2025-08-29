Previous
FIREWORKS (3) by sangwann
FIREWORKS (3)

More shots taken last Saturday, the eve of the festa of our Lady Star of the Seas
Thank you very much for all your loos, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's post.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
More great shots!
August 29th, 2025  
Diana ace
A lovely collage of the fireworks.
August 29th, 2025  
