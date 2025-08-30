Previous
FIREWORKS (4) by sangwann
FIREWORKS (4)

One last series of shots taken last Saturday, the eve of the festa of our Lady Star of the Seas, the parish I lived in during my childhood.
I took so many pictures that I had to leave many out and use collages to show as many as I could.
Today is the eve of another festa close to where we go out in the evening, this time St Julian’s parish and I will take my camera and hope to take some good pictures of the fireworks
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Annie D ace
You have done such a good job capturing the fireworks Dione :)
August 30th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
You have captured a great display.
August 30th, 2025  
