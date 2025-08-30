FIREWORKS (4)

One last series of shots taken last Saturday, the eve of the festa of our Lady Star of the Seas, the parish I lived in during my childhood.

I took so many pictures that I had to leave many out and use collages to show as many as I could.

Today is the eve of another festa close to where we go out in the evening, this time St Julian’s parish and I will take my camera and hope to take some good pictures of the fireworks

Thank you very much for your looks, comments and for the fav's on yesterday's post.