MALTESE GECKO

I often see these geckoes hanging to walls in my garden. This shot was taken a few days ago.

Geckoes are a group of warmth-loving lizards common in the tropics and less so in sub-tropical regions.



About 1,500 species have been recorded. Most are nocturnal or crepuscular.



Two species, the Moorish and the Turkish geckos are found in the Maltese islands.



Like other geckoes these two species are able to climb up vertical walls.



This unique ability is possible because of millions of extremely small fibres, known as setae, on their footpads which provide a very large surface area that creates a special force between the foot and the surface that is strong enough to hold their weight .