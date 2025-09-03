Previous
MALTESE GECKO by sangwann
MALTESE GECKO

I often see these geckoes hanging to walls in my garden. This shot was taken a few days ago.
Geckoes are a group of warmth-loving lizards common in the tropics and less so in sub-tropical regions.

About 1,500 species have been recorded. Most are nocturnal or crepuscular.

Two species, the Moorish and the Turkish geckos are found in the Maltese islands.

Like other geckoes these two species are able to climb up vertical walls.

This unique ability is possible because of millions of extremely small fibres, known as setae, on their footpads which provide a very large surface area that creates a special force between the foot and the surface that is strong enough to hold their weight .
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Annie D ace
I love geckos - we get Sydney leaf-tailed geckos at our house. Have to be careful when rescuing them when they fall in the water as they stress and drop their tail.
September 3rd, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this gorgeous little gecko.
September 3rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Cute little character.
September 3rd, 2025  
