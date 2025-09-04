EN FÊTE FOR THE FESTA

Previous
The coast road on the opposite side of Balluta Bay from where we meet friends forms part of the parish of St Julian. The area is refered to as St. Julians. It was the feast of the parish last Sunday and on the eve I was on the bencb where we meet friends with my camera waiting to take pictures of the fireworks. The whole coast road around the festa area was well decorated and lit. Here are two pictures that I took while waiting for the fireworks to begin.
Diana ace
Wonderful night shots with so many lights, I love the one on the right.
September 4th, 2025  
