ST JULIANS FIREWORKS (2)

More fireworks shots. I don’t fancy much these ‘cheap’ fireworks but this year I tried a slower exposure which, I think has worked better than previous tries.

Very close to where I live, in the summer there are the following parishes all of which celebrate the parish festa with lots of decorations and fireworks except one which is named after Jesus of Nazzareth and which celebrates its feast only with a church ceremony inside the church.

The parishes are:

San Gwann (where I live). It is named for Our Lady of Lourdes;

Sacro Cuor (part of Sliema) named after the Sacred Heart of Mary

Stella Maris (part of Sliema) named after Our Lady Star of the Sea

Our Lady of Carmel (part of Sliema/Balluta)

San Girgor ( part of Sliema) named after St Gregory the Great feast is on the coming Sunday

Jesus of Nazareth (part of Sliema)

St Julians (St. Julians) named after St Julian

Our Lady of Carmel (Gzira)

They take it in turn so that most of the Sundays have a festa going on.in Summer.

Thank you very much for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.