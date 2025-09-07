Previous
ST JULIANS FIREWORKS (4) by sangwann
ST JULIANS FIREWORKS (4)

More fireworks shots. I don’t fancy much these ‘cheap’ fireworks but this year I tried a slower exposure which, I think has worked better than previous tries.
I think these pictures are the most beautiful of all I took during the day. The pictures were not necessarily taken one after the other but I loved the contrast especially of the light reflections on the sea and that is why I put them in one collage.
Many thanks for all your looks, for your lovely comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Beverley ace
Wow… wat a magnificent show…. Amazing colours
September 7th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
You had so many opportunities and did so well in each colour!
September 7th, 2025  
