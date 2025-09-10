Previous
ST JULIANS FIREWORKS (7) by sangwann
ST JULIANS FIREWORKS (7)

One last shot from my St JJulians fireworks display series. A grand final for my year's fireworkks 2025 pictures.
Thank you all for all your views, for your lovely comments and for all the fav's.
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
eDorre ace
Wow! Wonderful capture
September 10th, 2025  
