Previous
Photo 5322
HELLO THERE
Do you like my bokeh?
The bokeh is from a shot I took of the St Julians fireworks which went out of focus.
Thank you very much for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
12th September 2025
12th Sep 25
4
1
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Jennifer Eurell
ace
That's a lot of bokeh!
September 12th, 2025
Annie D
ace
fabulous bokeh!
September 12th, 2025
Diana
ace
What a great image Dione, both you and the bokeh look fabulous!
September 12th, 2025
Linda E
ace
Nicely done, such lovely bokeh
September 12th, 2025
