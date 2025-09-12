Previous
HELLO THERE by sangwann
Photo 5322

HELLO THERE

Do you like my bokeh?
The bokeh is from a shot I took of the St Julians fireworks which went out of focus.
Thank you very much for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
12th September 2025 12th Sep 25

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
Dione Giorgio
Jennifer Eurell ace
That's a lot of bokeh!
September 12th, 2025  
Annie D ace
fabulous bokeh!
September 12th, 2025  
Diana ace
What a great image Dione, both you and the bokeh look fabulous!
September 12th, 2025  
Linda E ace
Nicely done, such lovely bokeh
September 12th, 2025  
