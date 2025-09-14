Previous
MANDEVILLA by sangwann
MANDEVILLA

At least that’s what it looks like. And this is another mobile shot I took. This time when I parked the car and was walking down, with Christine, to the Sliema waterfront. I just had to take a picture of the flowers.
I have a red one at home in a big pot but it produced just one bloom at the beginning of Summer.
Max has been selected to form part of the Under 16 National Basketball team, 2025/26. He is currently in Sicily with the national team for a two day tournament and will be back this evening. I hope he will show enough skill and impress the national coaches. He loves the game and trains very hard day after day.
Thank you so much for all your lookks, for your kind comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
Diana ace
Fabulous close up of these beautiful flowers.
September 14th, 2025  
