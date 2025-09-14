MANDEVILLA

At least that’s what it looks like. And this is another mobile shot I took. This time when I parked the car and was walking down, with Christine, to the Sliema waterfront. I just had to take a picture of the flowers.

I have a red one at home in a big pot but it produced just one bloom at the beginning of Summer.

Max has been selected to form part of the Under 16 National Basketball team, 2025/26. He is currently in Sicily with the national team for a two day tournament and will be back this evening. I hope he will show enough skill and impress the national coaches. He loves the game and trains very hard day after day.

