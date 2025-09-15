Previous
MY PINK ROSE by sangwann
MY PINK ROSE

My pink rose continues to bloom day after day, month after month each year with a very short rest in the middle of Summer. Here is a picture of one of the flowers.
Yesterday morning I watched Max playing with the Malta National Under 16 Basketball team at Denise’s (Max’s mother) home. It was being shown live on somebody’s personal website. The game was against Sicily and Malta lost by a good score even though they, including Max, played well. The Malta team played well but missed several ‘scoring’ chances while the Sicilians rarely missed any. It was a tournament between Sicily, Tuscany, Venice and Malta and our team lost both the matches they played. The team returned home very late at night.
Today starts the Basketball season with the Conference Cup between local basketball clubs and I will be going to watch Max each time his team plays. Last year Max’s team, Athleta, won all the games of this tournament .
Thank you so much for all your views. for your lovely comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
So pretty and a neat POV
September 15th, 2025  
Beverley ace
A beautiful special rose… love roses
Exciting times ahead watching Max and the team… sooo wonderful!
September 15th, 2025  
