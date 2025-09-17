TA' XBIEX

Last week I had to go to Ta' Xbiex on an errand and while there I decided to take a shot or two of some of the beautiful villlas in the area. It was a spontaneous decision and I only had my mobile with me. This is one of them.

Ta' Xbiex is a chic area on the inner side of Marsamxett Harbour which is almost taken by the yachting industry.

