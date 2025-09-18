Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5328
TA' XBIEX (2)
Another villa in Ta' Xbiex.
Thank you for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
5328
photos
127
followers
111
following
1459% complete
View this month »
5321
5322
5323
5324
5325
5326
5327
5328
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
11th September 2025 9:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful building with all that stonework and details. I love the shutters too.
September 18th, 2025
Linda E
ace
Beautiful stone building
September 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close