Previous
YACHTNG by sangwann
Photo 5329

YACHTNG

Just a small part of the yachting berths that there are in Marsamxett Harbour. In fact there are several marinas which together take at least a thousand boats of different sizes from much bigger than those you see in this picture to smaller ones.
Yesterday night was another victory day for Athleta Basketball team with Max playing a major role to make this happen. They played against Hibs (short for Hibernians) and won with about 20 points margin. This makes 3 wins out of three games and they are getting closer to win the Memorial Cup like last year. Of course I was there to watch them.
Thank you for your views, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1460% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Some beautiful yachts here. Well done to Max. It is good you are there to cheer him on
September 19th, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of these beautiful yachts. Max sounds like a real sports ace!
September 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact