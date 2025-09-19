YACHTNG

Just a small part of the yachting berths that there are in Marsamxett Harbour. In fact there are several marinas which together take at least a thousand boats of different sizes from much bigger than those you see in this picture to smaller ones.

Yesterday night was another victory day for Athleta Basketball team with Max playing a major role to make this happen. They played against Hibs (short for Hibernians) and won with about 20 points margin. This makes 3 wins out of three games and they are getting closer to win the Memorial Cup like last year. Of course I was there to watch them.

Thank you for your views, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.

