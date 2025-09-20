SUNSET

Shot taken 2 days ago when Christine called me from the laundry room upstairs and told me to have a look at the day’s sunset. I got the camera, got out in the middle of the road where we live and this is what I saw. It was well worth taking one or two shots. When ready I went back inside and thanked Christine for her call.

This evening Athleta have another game to play but regretfully I will miss it because of all days, Christine likes to go out on Saturday evenings with my brother and sister and their spouses. This evening’s game will be the 4th of the Memorial Cup for Athleta and they are very close to winning the cup. But this challenge will have a break and be continued later this year as the national league for Under 16 will begin next weekend.

