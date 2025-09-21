I WAS THERE

Yes, I was there together with Christine, sister Mary Grace and her husband Joe.

Today Malta celebrates Independence Day, the day when, 61 years ago, Malta began to govern itself after hundreds of years of Knights of Malta and British rule. Sadly not all Maltese appreciate this day because of the rift between the two major political parties, the Nationalist Party and the Labour Party. It was the Nationalist Party that got Malta's independence under Dr George Borg Olivier and I was there to see the Union Jack being replaced by the Maltese one on midnight of 20th September of 61 years ago.

These two pictures are not mine, I copied them from Facebook. The party members have elected a new leader who addressed the crowd for the first time. In the insert he is being greeted by those present.

