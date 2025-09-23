TO THE LEFT, TO THE RIGHT

Anybody remembers this song?

These two pictures were taken last Saturday when together with Christine, my sister and her husband I went to be part of the celebrations on the 61 st year of Malta’s independence from British rule. Christine and I were waiting for the others to arrive at the Mall, in Floriana.

The Mall is a promenade of 400 yards lined with trees and ponds. It was built by Grandmaster Lascaris in 1656 for the recreation of the Knights. Until the year 1942, the gardens were enclosed by high walls but, after the war, these walls were replaced by a lower boundary wall with iron railings to be visible from the street. The name “Mall” is derived from a then popular game (Maglio) practiced by the Knights, which consisted of a fairly large wooden sphere which had to be pushed along a path (Golf style) by a heavy mallet, the winner being the one who reaches the target with a pre-determined number of strokes. Nine monuments commemorating prominent Maltese personalities are located along this garden. The garden was opened to the public by Sir Alexander Ball, Governor of the Maltese Islands, in the name of King George III.

