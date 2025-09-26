Previous
IMMENSITY by sangwann
Any guess how much this crystal chandelier would cost?
We went to Floriana Parish Church for mass before we went to join in the Independence Day celebrations. We had planned this beforehand so that we could park the cars early because we anticipated that there would be a big crowd and therefore available parking spaces would be limited.
This chandelier was on our side of the church and definitely another one, at least, was on the opposite side. It looked huge, as you can see, compared to the altar.
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Amazing shot! Love the glitter
September 26th, 2025  
