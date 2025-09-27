SAINT PUBLIUS

On the way out of the Floriana parish church (same church where the chandelier I showed yesterday is). I saw the titular statue of St. Publius in its niche and out came my mobile to take a shot of it.

I, and all Maltese as far as I know, always considered St Publius as being a Roman. When I looked him up on the internet I got a big surprise. This is what I found:

According to Christian tradition, it was Publius who received Paul the Apostle during his shipwreck on the island as recounted in the Acts of the Apostles. According to the Acts of the Apostles, Paul cured his father who was afflicted with dysentery.

St Publius was "born in Malta" but he was not "of Roman lineage". How do we know St Publius was Maltese? Malta at the time was under the Roman empire. The Romans used to avoid administering the countries they used to conquer themselves, especially small countries like Malta with a few hundred inhabitants (at the time) whom they considered to be barbarians since they did not speak Latin or Greek.

Thank you very much for all your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.

