RAIN CLOUDS

I was out for a walk from home down to the Sliema coast road and back, a total of around 12 km. with some steep roads down and back up. By the time I got home I was exhausted because I had been 3 months swimming and no walking. I was expecting this because normally I start with short walks and increasing them as I went along. At Għar id-Dud I saw these clouds ready for a down pour and I took 2 to 3 shots, chosing this one to post today. The weather forecast had predicted rain for the day and it started a few minutes I got back home so in that sense I was lucky.

Today I woke up with my leg muscles a bit stiff but I have to keep on going to get back into form.

