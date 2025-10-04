Previous
IT'S RAINING by sangwann
IT'S RAINING

We had some lovely rain lately and I took a few shots from behind the door of the garden. I liked this one.
Thank you for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Babs ace
I love the smell of rain after a dry spell
October 4th, 2025  
Diana ace
There seems to be a glass on the left and on the right, such great drops!
October 4th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I can see what Diana is seeing.....cool water crowns!
October 4th, 2025  
