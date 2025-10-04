Sign up
Previous
Photo 5344
IT'S RAINING
We had some lovely rain lately and I took a few shots from behind the door of the garden. I liked this one.
Thank you for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
4th October 2025
4th Oct 25
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
27th September 2025 3:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
I love the smell of rain after a dry spell
October 4th, 2025
Diana
ace
There seems to be a glass on the left and on the right, such great drops!
October 4th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
I can see what Diana is seeing.....cool water crowns!
October 4th, 2025
