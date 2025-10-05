LEST WE FORGET

I have shown this monument in metal months ago but as I was passing by on the opposite side of the road some days ago I took this picture with completely weather and distance conditions. This shows two figures, an old and a young female bumping hands, seemingly making friends again.

Hereunder is an abbreviated version of what I found on Internet re this monument: I was stunned when I read the full text and I’m sure you will like this too.

The monument installation by Mr Wallace Falzon, entitled ‘Lest We Forget’, holds a noble cause as it commemorates those older persons who have suffered isolation, pain, or death during the COVID-19 pandemic and acknowledges and supports those people’s resilience who have forged successfully through it. It also embodies the inter-generational resilience, where the younger and older persons support each other through tough times.

The world’s population is rapidly ageing; indeed, the proportion of the world’s older adults is estimated to almost double from about 12% to 22% between 2015 and 2050. In absolute terms, this is an expected increase from 900 million to 2 billion people over 60. It is one of the most significant demographic and socioeconomic developments that is happening on a global scale. Malta is not exempt from this phenomenon, as about 20% of the Maltese population is already over the age of 60 years. This will put increased economic and social demands on all countries.

