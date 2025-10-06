Previous
FLOOR TILES. by sangwann
Last week, I had to go to my brother-in-law’s house to speak to him about something he asked me to do for him. He lives in Sliema and I passed by during my walk of the day. I have been to his apartment many times but this time I found the floor tiles of the entrance hall of the building quite attractive. The building was built in my childhood and I remember this because I lived very close to it in those days and the tiles are from that era. So I took two shots as I entered the building to show today.
Brian ace
Very attractive designs
October 6th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Ver6 nice looking tiles.
October 6th, 2025  
