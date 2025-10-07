Previous
VILLA SCHINAS by sangwann
VILLA SCHINAS

This building in Rudolphe Street, Sliema, was there when I was born and lived during my childhood years. My family lived just in front of it and we changed residence when I was around 12 years old. At the time it was a Catholic Church club for males, with sections for little boys, for youths and for grown ups. It Is still the same but nobody frequents it except a few males advanced in age.
Some information about the villa. The Brothers of the Christian Schools came to Malta in August 1903. On the feast of the Immaculate Conception, 8 December 1903, they opened the school at Villa Schinas, in Rudolph Street, Sliema. The Brothers called the new school Stella Maris College. Lessons started on 15th September 1904, with seven Brothers and continued till 1938 when they moved to a much bigger and current school in Gzira. At one time developers wanted to build an apartment block in the yard where many children used to spend time playing. The Maltese Curia had made a partnership with developers but there were protests and the Curia stopped the project.
