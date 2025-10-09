THE USUAL

I was convinced from the very beginning that at the Salini Bird Reserve there will not be any interesting birds to capture except for some gulls and one or two egrets. This on experience after going year after year to the same place at this time of year. Almost reluctantly I took my Nikon with me and didn’t even think of changing my max. 200 focal lens to that of 400. And I was right except for the fact that there was only this sole egret and not even one gull. It was quite a distance away, on the opposite side of the now extinct salt pans. And I had to enlarge a few times to make it decently visible. And here is the shot I took.

To be continued tomorrow.

Thank you for your looks, for your comments and for the fav. on yesterday's picture.