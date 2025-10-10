WOW, WHAT A SURPRISE

Like I wrote yesterday, there were no birds at Salini except for the egret I showed yesterday. As I walked along the path along the salt pans I met a gentleman and I told him “Nothing to capture today” just to say something. He wasn’t Maltese and I had to repeat what I had said in English. This man calmly said “there is a kingfisher over there.” I searched and searched but couldn’t see any bird. He pointed with his finger and I still couldn’t see anything. Then I opened my camera to full zoom and saw two dots and got excited because they did look like abnormal birds for me. Having said thank you and “have a nice day” I saw under his arm his camera with a huge zoom lens and I realized he was a bird watcher. Anyway I moved a bit on to reduce a bit the distance from the birds – in fact there were two of them – and took several shots of them as that might have been the only opportunity to see them. This is one the the shots which is enlarged and enlarged and enlarged to infinity (so to say).