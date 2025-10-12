Previous
IN THE SHADE OF THE OLD OAK TREE by sangwann
Photo 5352

Another shot from my first Salini walk of the season.
All around the salt pans is a canal where sea water can go in and out according to the currents. On one side every now and then I see boats moored in the shade of the trees. I liked this one and took this, to me, lovely shot of it.
These man-made salt pans are surrounded by a canal which goes all round the pans to let sea water in so that it counters the pressure of the water inside the pans as otherwise the pressure on the inside may push the surrounding wall bricks out.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Brian
Delightful image and great information in the narrative.
October 12th, 2025  
Beverley
Gorgeous flowing reflections, great PoV…this has beautiful calmness about it. Fab
October 12th, 2025  
